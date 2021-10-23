Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,247,445 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.98% of PepsiCo worth $2,003,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $159.97. 3,239,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,538. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $161.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $221.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

