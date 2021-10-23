Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,172,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,441 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,295,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

ABT stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.72. 5,742,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,664. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54. The firm has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

