Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.52 Billion Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,522,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,949,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,688,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

