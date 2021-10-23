Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$3.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.28.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.23.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

