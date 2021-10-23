Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($5.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMMB. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMMB stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,470. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $168.80. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

