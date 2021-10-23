Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Long-term and fixed-fee liquified natural gas (LNG) contracts with clients provide Cheniere Partners with a steady revenue source. With demand for LNG expected to grow gradually in the long term as most of the industries around the globe are looking for ways to decrease emissions, the partnership can make massive profits from its export facility. Further, the partnership has economic hedges in place to secure natural gas feedstock, which will reduce volatility. Also, lower operating expenses will boost the partnership’s bottom line. However, low cash balance and high debt burden are affecting its balance sheet and financial flexibility. The coronavirus pandemic has dampened the global energy demand growth, which in turn reduced demand for new trains at the Cheniere Partners’ export unit. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CQP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

