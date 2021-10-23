Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 159.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,621,000 after purchasing an additional 449,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Chevron stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.