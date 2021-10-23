Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,929.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,988.15.

CMG stock opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,641.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

