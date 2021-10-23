Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 28,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 272,661 shares.The stock last traded at $1,797.00 and had previously closed at $1,843.83.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.15.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,641.15. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

