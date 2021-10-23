Christopher John Perry Sells 10,104 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02.

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00.

NYSE BR opened at $184.07 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,057 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after acquiring an additional 483,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

