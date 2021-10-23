Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

CHUY opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chuy’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

