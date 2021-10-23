CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 22,356 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 18,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 104,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75,979 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,276,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 419,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

