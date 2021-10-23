CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 24,159 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 283,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

