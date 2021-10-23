CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 202,471 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,471 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

Shares of LLY opened at $243.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.