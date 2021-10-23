CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,038 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $515.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $521.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.