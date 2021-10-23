CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,207 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Genpact worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 20.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Genpact by 138.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,118,000 after buying an additional 449,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

