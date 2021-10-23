CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $16.32 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $340.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $221.73 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.66 and a 200-day moving average of $360.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

