CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $20.65 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $20,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $12,725,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average of $193.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.59 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

