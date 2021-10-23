CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 24,464 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,797 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,464 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 8,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $925,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.