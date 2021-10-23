Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Cimpress posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $88.59. 56,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth $2,922,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

