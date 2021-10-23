Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 3,477 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,214,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $708,555,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $237.59 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.93. The firm has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

