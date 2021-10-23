Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.