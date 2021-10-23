Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $2.39 Million in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $41.99 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion and a PE ratio of -65.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.