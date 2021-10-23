Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.10.

COF stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

