Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 66,340 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

