Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,780 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

