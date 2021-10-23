Cindicator 24-Hour Volume Hits $461,388.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $35.12 million and $461,388.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00050364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00205570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00103230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

