Cineplex Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.44.

Cineplex stock opened at C$13.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$851.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

