Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 10,252 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 57,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 893.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.48. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

