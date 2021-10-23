Cipher Capital LP Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cipher Capital LP cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 32,548 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 171.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 482,791 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 70.2% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 539,622 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,954. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

