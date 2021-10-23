Cipher Capital LP Sells 7,939 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.59. 3,809,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,560. The company has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $239.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average of $218.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.