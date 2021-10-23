Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,564 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.93. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

