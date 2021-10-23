Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $70.22.

