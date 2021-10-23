Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000.

Shares of BGR opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

