Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $662.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.