Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,093. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $405.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $26.59.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens & Northern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Citizens & Northern worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

