Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 11.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

