ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.81. 57,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,441. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.93.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

