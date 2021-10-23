Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

CWAN stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.