Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

CLNN opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $352.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.11. Clene has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

