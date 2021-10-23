CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $409.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.05. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

