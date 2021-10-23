Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $2,950,100.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $300.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.42.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

