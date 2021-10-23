Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $2,950,100.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $300.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on COIN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.42.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
