CoinPoker Market Capitalization Tops $12.79 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $12.79 million and $8,270.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00050628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00207021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00102951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010661 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

