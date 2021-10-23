Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $285,000 Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,072,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Shares of FLT opened at $277.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

