Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $122,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $564,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

FND opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average is $112.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

