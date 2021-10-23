Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $15,248,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after buying an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in International Game Technology by 730.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 739,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 650,209 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of IGT opened at $29.37 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.92 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

