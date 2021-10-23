Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 575,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,336,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 50,725 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

COM stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.