Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,442 ($18.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.10. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,490.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,639.99.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

