Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $65.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,003 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,762,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

