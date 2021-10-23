ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu Sells 2,459 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 2,459 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $155,222.22.

On Friday, September 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $15,699.60.

On Monday, September 13th, Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 403,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 3,131.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WISH shares. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

